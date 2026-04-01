Small savings offer interest rates up to 8.2% in Q1FY27, but don’t lock your money without these 5 key checks

Small savings rates for the first quarter of FY27 remain stable at up to 8.2%, offering secure returns. Investors should assess goals, tenure, tax benefits, liquidity and interest trends before choosing suitable schemes.

Shivam Shukla
Published1 Apr 2026, 04:15 PM IST
Here is a guide to small savings rates for the first quarter of FY27 to help investors plan for secure and stable returns.
Here is a guide to small savings rates for the first quarter of FY27 to help investors plan for secure and stable returns.

As the nation enters the financial year 2026-27, small savings investors can breathe a sigh of relief, as interest rates for April-June 2026 continue to remain unchanged. Schemes such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), National Savings Certificate (NSC), and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) will continue to offer the same returns as in the previous quarter, as detailed by the Finance Ministry.

Also Read | Post Office TD leads over bank FDs with up to 7.5% in FY27; check out details

With offered rates as high as 8.2% in SSY and SCSS, this predictability and stability in the current geopolitical scenario can help conservative investors plan and navigate market volatility effectively and achieve their short- and long-term objectives.

Here’s a snapshot of small savings rates for FY27 (April–June 2026)

Small Savings Schemes (Core Investments)

SchemeInterest Rate (%)
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)8.2%
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)8.2%
National Savings Certificate (NSC)7.7%
Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP)7.5%
Public Provident Fund (PPF)7.1%
Monthly Income Scheme (MIS)7.4%
Post Office Savings Account4.0%

Note: The interest rates discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated interest rates, applicable terms, and other conditions, refer to the official website of the respective lending institution.

Post Office Deposit Schemes (Fixed & Recurring)

Scheme / TenureInterest Rate (%)
1-year Fixed Deposit6.9%
2-year Fixed Deposit7.0%
3-year Fixed Deposit7.1%
5-year Fixed Deposit7.5%
5-year Recurring Deposit (RD)6.7%

Note: The interest rates discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated interest rates, applicable terms, and other conditions, refer to the official website of the respective lending institution.

Before locking your money, consider these 5 factors

Now, before you lock into a particular scheme, it is critical that you understand the fundamentals, discuss with a certified financial advisor and make decisions based on your current financial situation and long-term economic objectives. To accomplish this, focus must be on the following points:

  1. Goal alignment: Alignment of goals in accordance with your long term objectives, such as retirement, child education, medical expenses planning, home renovation, along with other similar targets. This will ensure that schemes are matched, checked, and analysed objectively, and shortlisted accordingly.
  2. Tenures and returns: You should have a proper understanding of fundamentals, such as long-term options like SSY and PPF, which yield more but still limit individual investors' liquidity. Whereas short-term opportunities, such as RDs/FDs, offer liquidity and flexibility but limited returns.
  3. Interest stability: The applicable interest rates are stable this quarter; however, historical trends and ongoing geopolitical developments may result in changes later. You should anticipate such developments beforehand and plan your investments accordingly.
  4. Tax-related benefits: Before locking into any scheme, try to understand the tax-related benefits it can offer you. For example, PPF and SSY offer deductions under Section 80C, thus boosting net returns. Reaching out to a tax planner can be immensely helpful in such situations.
  5. Liquidity needs: Finally, before agreeing to lock your funds for the long-term, you should diligently check the factors that can have implications for your cash flow. The idea is to understand the reality, whether you have the bandwidth to deal with your day-to-day expenses if a serious financial situation arises. Such planning can help avoid surprises, forced liquidity or unwanted personal loans later on.

Also Read | Rupee at record low: 6 ways it affects your money, experts weigh in

With the above interest rates on distinct schemes, diligent planning and methodical steps hold the key. Consulting a certified financial advisor can also be immensely helpful to ensure that your investments align with your long-term objectives.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.

Financial AdvisorSenior Citizen Savings SchemePublic Provident FundSukanya Samriddhi YojanaInterest RatesPersonal Finance
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceSmall savings offer interest rates up to 8.2% in Q1FY27, but don’t lock your money without these 5 key checks
More