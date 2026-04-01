Small savings offer interest rates up to 8.2% in Q1FY27, but don’t lock your money without these 5 key checks

As the nation enters the financial year 2026-27, small savings investors can breathe a sigh of relief, as interest rates for April-June 2026 continue to remain unchanged. Schemes such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), National Savings Certificate (NSC), and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) will continue to offer the same returns as in the previous quarter, as detailed by the Finance Ministry.
With offered rates as high as 8.2% in SSY and SCSS, this predictability and stability in the current geopolitical scenario can help conservative investors plan and navigate market volatility effectively and achieve their short- and long-term objectives.
|Scheme
|Interest Rate (%)
|Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)
|8.2%
|Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)
|8.2%
|National Savings Certificate (NSC)
|7.7%
|Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP)
|7.5%
|Public Provident Fund (PPF)
|7.1%
|Monthly Income Scheme (MIS)
|7.4%
|Post Office Savings Account
|4.0%
Note: The interest rates discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated interest rates, applicable terms, and other conditions, refer to the official website of the respective lending institution.
|Scheme / Tenure
|Interest Rate (%)
|1-year Fixed Deposit
|6.9%
|2-year Fixed Deposit
|7.0%
|3-year Fixed Deposit
|7.1%
|5-year Fixed Deposit
|7.5%
|5-year Recurring Deposit (RD)
|6.7%
Note: The interest rates discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated interest rates, applicable terms, and other conditions, refer to the official website of the respective lending institution.
Now, before you lock into a particular scheme, it is critical that you understand the fundamentals, discuss with a certified financial advisor and make decisions based on your current financial situation and long-term economic objectives. To accomplish this, focus must be on the following points:
With the above interest rates on distinct schemes, diligent planning and methodical steps hold the key. Consulting a certified financial advisor can also be immensely helpful to ensure that your investments align with your long-term objectives.
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