Small savings offer interest rates up to 8.2% in Q1FY27, but don’t lock your money without these 5 key checks

Goal alignment: Alignment of goals in accordance with your long term objectives, such as retirement, child education, medical expenses planning, home renovation, along with other similar targets. This will ensure that schemes are matched, checked, and analysed objectively, and shortlisted accordingly.

Tenures and returns: You should have a proper understanding of fundamentals, such as long-term options like SSY and PPF, which yield more but still limit individual investors' liquidity. Whereas short-term opportunities, such as RDs/ FDs , offer liquidity and flexibility but limited returns.

Interest stability: The applicable interest rates are stable this quarter; however, historical trends and ongoing geopolitical developments may result in changes later. You should anticipate such developments beforehand and plan your investments accordingly.

Tax-related benefits: Before locking into any scheme, try to understand the tax-related benefits it can offer you. For example, PPF and SSY offer deductions under Section 80C , thus boosting net returns. Reaching out to a tax planner can be immensely helpful in such situations.