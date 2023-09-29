comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 29 2023 15:59:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129 1.78%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 245.65 3.3%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 199.85 -0.45%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 598.7 1.48%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 406.25 0.11%
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Small savings rates steady till December, 5-year recurring deposit rate raised to 6.7%: FinMin
Back

Small savings rates steady till December, 5-year recurring deposit rate raised to 6.7%: FinMin

 Livemint

The interest rate on both the two-year and three-year term deposits is 7 per cent while on the five-year term deposit, the rate is 7.5 per cent.

Small savings rate steady till December 2023. Photo: iStockPremium
Small savings rate steady till December 2023. Photo: iStock

The government raised the interest rate on five-year recurring deposit scheme to 6.7 per cent from 6.5 per cent for the October-December quarter and retained the rates for all other small savings schemes on Friday, September 29. According to a finance ministry circular, the interest rate on savings deposit has been retained at 4 per cent and on the one-year term deposit at 6.9 per cent. The rates were the same during the July-September quarter. 

The interest rate on both the two-year and three-year term deposits is 7 per cent while on the five-year term deposit, the rate is 7.5 per cent. Senior citizens savings scheme will fetch an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, according to the circular.

On the monthly income account scheme, the interest rate is 7.4 per cent while it is 7.7 per cent on the National Savings Certificate and 7.1 per cent on the Public Provident Fund (PPF) scheme. The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra is 7.5 per cent and the investments will mature in 115 months. 

The interest rate on the popular girl child scheme Sukanya Samriddhi Account has been retained at 8 per cent, according to the circular. The government notifies the interest rate on small savings schemes, majorly operated by post offices, every quarter.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 29 Sep 2023, 05:57 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App