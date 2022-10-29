Small savings scheme doubles money in 123 months, pays more interest than SBI FD

Kisan Vikas Patra Calculator

On a number of small savings schemes, the government had raised interest rates by as much as 30 basis points (bps) for the third quarter (October to December) of the current fiscal year, or FY23. The government has modified the tenure and interest rates for Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP). In comparison to the previous interest rate of 6.9 per cent and the maturity period of 124 months, the new rate for KVP would be 7 per cent and the maturity period would be 123 months. As a consequence, the interest rate offered by KVP is higher than that of SBI as well as that of FDs from a variety of prestigious institutions, including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, BoB, PNB, and many more. If you invest Rs. 1 lakh in KVP today, you would receive Rs. 2,00,000 when it matures on December 29, 2031.