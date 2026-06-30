Small Savings Scheme interest rates for July-Sept 2026 to be announced today; investors eye PPF, SCSS and SSY updates

Are you looking to make secure and predictable investments? Do you wish to avoid the day-to-day volatility of the equity market? Then, you can focus on various small savings schemes for the best investment decisions in the current financial environment.

The Central government is expected to announce the quarterly interest rates for small savings schemes, applicable from July to September 2026, later today. Investors and other stakeholders are closely tracking the announcement.

The focus is on the newly announced interest rates for schemes such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF), Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), National Savings Certificate (NSC) and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), as these rates help investors plan their investments.

Once the decision is out, it will bring much-needed clarity on any rate changes or improvements that investors should consider and can utilise to their advantage.

For the April-June 2026 quarter, the government maintained interest rates across all small savings schemes, thus extending the status quo for the eighth consecutive quarter.

Whether rates will remain unchanged, improve or see an upward or downward revision for the upcoming quarter will become clear once the Finance Ministry issues its notification. Let us look at the current interest rates for the April to June 2026 quarter.

Current Interest Rates April-June 2026 Quarter

Small Savings Scheme Current Interest Rate (April-June 2026) Public Provident Fund (PPF) 7.1% p.a. Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) 8.2% p.a. Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) 8.2% p.a. National Savings Certificate (NSC) 7.7% p.a. Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) 7.4% p.a. Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) 7.5% p.a. 1-Year Post Office Time Deposit 6.9% p.a. 2-Year Post Office Time Deposit 7.0% p.a. 3-Year Post Office Time Deposit 7.1% p.a. 5-Year Post Office Time Deposit 7.5% p.a. 5-Year Post Office Recurring Deposit (RD) 6.7% p.a.

Factors such as government bond yields, prevailing interest rates and current market and geopolitical conditions are taken into account when setting new rates. Any rate revisions made today will take effect on 1 July.