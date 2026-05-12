Small savings scheme interest rates in May 2026: Returns on PPF, SSY, SCSS, NSC and others compared

In the current geopolitical environment, where the US-Iran conflict is dragging on and keeping global oil and gas prices elevated, along with immense volatility in global equity markets, corrective actions and sensible portfolio allocation planning are imperative.

This is hence the opportune time to highlight the importance of small savings schemes, as these schemes and the interest rates they offer remain the nation’s most trustworthy investment options in 2026.

These schemes offer investors clarity of returns, predictability, and sovereign backing. They are designed to cater to conservative investors and help households build long-term wealth while balancing tax efficiency and capital protection.

Small savings scheme interest rates for April–June 2026 quarter

Scheme Name Interest Rate (%) Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) 8.2% Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) 8.2% National Savings Certificate (NSC) 7.7% Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) 7.5% Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) 7.4% Public Provident Fund (PPF) 7.1% Post Office Time Deposit (3-year) 7.1% 5-year Fixed Deposit 7.5% 2-year Fixed Deposit 7.0% 1-year Fixed Deposit 6.9% 5-year Recurring Deposit 6.7% Post Office Savings Account 4.0%

Note: Rates as of May 2026. For complete details, refer to the official website of the respective investment offering.

Do note that the Finance Ministry has notified these rates for the April-June 2026 quarter. Across prominent schemes such as Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), National Savings Certificate (NSC), and Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), returns remain steady. This reinforces their role as a prudent fixed-income investment asset class. Such investments can help aspiring investors plan, invest, and achieve their long-term economic objectives.

What must be kept in mind before investing in these schemes? You should be clear about the tax implications of investing in these schemes. This way, you will be clear about the effective returns that you will generate in the long run. But before proceeding with investments, try to be clear about the eligibility criteria of the scheme you are aiming to invest in, along with age, lock-ins and other associated factors. Such an approach can help you facilitate proper personal finance planning.

Strategy, suitability & significance What you must factor in is that these small savings schemes are benchmarked to government securities, thereby aligning with broader interest rate movements. Thus, they are evolved with an objective of maintaining predictability and stability for retail investors.

Furthermore, instruments such as Kisan Vikas Patrika (KVP), along with post office deposit schemes, are better suited to medium-term economic objectives, whereas SSY, SCSS, and PPF are solid options for strong long-term wealth building.

Before locking in on any scheme, it is prudent for aspiring investors to conduct thorough due diligence, seek professional advice, and evaluate limitations, tax rules, and personal financial objectives. These investments are most efficient when utilised as part of a diversified portfolio rather than in isolated schemes.

Before investing in these schemes, especially in the current geopolitical scenario, one must explore other asset classes such as mutual funds, bonds, Gold ETFs, Silver ETFs and ULIPs. This way, one can get a better idea of the overall investment landscape.

Furthermore, before putting your funds into an investment scheme or asset class, it is prudent to understand the fundamentals of investing by reading good books on investing and savings, and by discussing your personal finances with investment professionals to gain insights on how to plan them better. This way, your investments will always be guided by professionals.