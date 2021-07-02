Small savings scheme maturing? Reinvestment process explained here

The reinvestment can only be made under same CIF (Customer Information File or customer ID) and in the name of account holder/one of the joint holders/minor under the guardianship of the account holder i.e. The account holder (s) of the matured account shall be the sole account holder or one of the joint account holders or the guardian of the minor / person of unsound mind as the case may be, of the new account opened under reinvestment, India Post said.