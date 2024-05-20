Small savings schemes: 13 schemes offer assured returns to investors up to 8.2 percent per annum
The lowest return of 4 percent is delivered by Post office savings account and the maximum of 8.2 percent is given by Sukanya Samriddhi Account as well as by Senior citizen savings scheme.
Investors who intend to earn a fixed income on their small investment are recommended to consider investing in small savings schemes. These investment instruments can also be referred to as post office savings schemes.