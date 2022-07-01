Small savings schemes – an oasis in an ocean of rising rates

Data from BankBazaar shows that many public sector banks and private sector banks have hiked rates on less than one-year deposit rates by 10-75 bps and 20-100 bps, respectively between April 1 and June 24. Several public and private sector banks have hiked the rates for their 1- to 2-year deposits by 15-35 bps and 10-75 bps, respectively and for 2- to 3-year deposits, by 15-35 bps and 20-50 bps, respectively.

