Small savings schemes: Govt announces interest rates for PPF, NSC for October-December quarter of FY26; check details

Small savings schemes: The Ministry of Finance on Tuesday, September 30 2025, kept the interest rates for multiple small savings schemes, including PPF and NSC, for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26.

“The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the third quarter of FY 2025-26 starting from 1st October, 2025 and ending on 31st December, 2025 shall remain unchanged from those notified for the second quarter (1st July, 2025 to 30th September, 2025) of FY 2025-26,” Department of Economic Affairs said in a notification released on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

What are the current interest rates? As the centre has kept the interest rates unchanged for the upcoming quarter of the financial year 2025-26. Check out the interest rates —

1. Public Provident Fund (PPF): The interest rate on a PPF account currently stands at 7.1 per cent.

2. Sukanya Samriddhi scheme: The Sukanya Samriddhi scheme will offer an interest rate of 8.2 per cent.

3. Three-year term deposit scheme: The interest rate for the three-year term deposit remains at 7.1 per cent, consistent with the current quarter.

4. Post Office Savings Deposit scheme: The interest rate for the Post Office Savings Deposit scheme remained steady at 4 per cent for the third quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year.

5. Kisan Vikas Patra: The small savings scheme offers an interest rate of 7.5%, with investments maturing after 115 months or approximately 9.7 years.

6. National Savings Certificate (NSC): The interest rate for the National Savings Certificate scheme will stay at 7.7 per cent during the October to December quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year.

7. Monthly Income Scheme: The India Post Office-backed monthly income scheme (MIS) will offer investors an interest rate of 7.4 per cent for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025.