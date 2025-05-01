Small Savings Schemes Vs Bank FDs: These investments help investors earn upto 8.1% a year with tax benefits

Small savings schemes such as PPF, monthly income account, time deposits, senior citizens savings scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi Account and National Savings Certificate offer higher returns than those of fixed deposits (FDs) along with tax benefits

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published1 May 2025, 06:19 PM IST
Most of the small savings schemes allow investors claim income tax deduction
Conservative investors typically look for investment opportunities in safe investment instruments where they not they only earn assured returns but also claim income tax deductions. Some of the tax-saving instruments wherein investors can invest into include public provident fund (PPF), monthly income scheme (MIS), time deposit, senior citizens savings scheme (SCSS), Sukanya Samridhi Yojana Account (SSY) and National Savings Certificate (NSC).

Here we compare the returns offered by fixed deposits (FDs) vis-a-vis small savings schemes.

Bank FDs Vs. small savings schemes

I. Retuns on schemes: Most of the small savings schemes offer high returns in the range of 7-8 percent per annum whereas fixed deposits typically offer anywhere between 6-7 percent per annum.

Instrument                                                         Return (%)
National Savings Recurring Deposit6.7
National Savings Time Deposit – 1 year 6.9 
National Savings Time Deposit - Two years 
National Savings Time Deposit - Three years 7.1 
National Savings Time Deposit – Five years  7.5 
SCSS 8.2 percent
PPF 7.1 percent
SSA8.2 percent
NSC 7.7 percent
KVP7.5 percent

National Savings Recurring Deposit offers 6.7 percent per annum

National Savings Time Deposit for 1 year is 6.9 percent, for two years, it is 7 percent, for three years, it is 7.1 percent and for five years, it is 7.5 percent. Tax deduction under 80C is given only when deposit is made for 5 years. National Savings monthly income account offers 7.4 percent per annum.

SCSS offers 8.2 percent annually, PPF's interest rate is 7.1 percent, SSA offers 8.2 percent per annum, NSC gives 7.7 percent per annum and KVP offers 7.5 percent per annum.

Conversely, fixed deposits offer somewhere between 6-7 percent per annum. SBI offers 6.7 percent to general citizens on its 1-year fixed deposits, Union Bank of India offers 6.75 percent per annum, Bank of Baroda offers 6.85 percent, HDFC Bank offers 6.6 percent and ICICI Bank offers 6.7 percent. Meanwhile, senior citizens are entitled to receive an extra 50 basis points on these deposits.

Bank 1-year-return (%)
SBI 6.7
Union Bank of India 6.75
Bank of Baroda6.85
HDFC Bank6.6
ICICI Bank6.7

(Interest on 1-year FD given to general citizens)

II. Tax saving: Investment made in tax-saving instruments such as post office schemes allows you to claim tax deduction under section 80C of Income Tax Act whereas no such deduction is given on investment in a fixed deposit (FD).

It is noteworthy that tax deduction is offered only under the old tax regime and only upto a maximum limit of 1.5 lakh per annum. The post office schemes which allow taxpayers to claim tax deduction include five-year time deposit, SCSS, PPF, SSA and NSC.

First Published:1 May 2025, 06:19 PM IST

