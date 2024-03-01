Small Savings Schemes: What are the latest interest rates offered? Detailed comparison
Small savings schemes are financial instruments managed by the Central government to encourage households to inculcate the habit of saving.
Retail investors are usually in the lookout for investing options that are safe and secure. One such safe and secure option is ‘small savings scheme’ which are government-run investment schemes and provide safe investing options to retail investors. These schemes offer guaranteed returns at regular intervals compounded monthly, quarterly or annually as the case may be.