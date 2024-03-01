Retail investors are usually in the lookout for investing options that are safe and secure. One such safe and secure option is ‘ small savings scheme ’ which are government-run investment schemes and provide safe investing options to retail investors. These schemes offer guaranteed returns at regular intervals compounded monthly, quarterly or annually as the case may be.

These instruments cater to conservative investors and offer guaranteed but low returns and range between 6-8 percent.

A lowdown on small savings scheme

Post Office Savings Account: It can be opened by making a minimum deposit of ₹500 while minimum withdrawal amount is ₹50. There is no limit of maximum deposit. The interest rate offered is 4 percent per annum on individual/ joint accounts and is compounded annually.

Post Office Time Deposit Account: These accounts can be opened by depositing a minimum of ₹1,000 and in multiple of ₹100. There is no maximum limit.

1-year time deposit: These deposits offer interest at the rate of 6.9 percent.

2-year time deposit: Rate of interest is 7 percent.

3-year time deposit: Rate of interest is 7.1 percent.

5-year time deposit: Rate of interest which is offered is 7.5 percent.

5-year recurring deposit scheme: It can be opened by depositing ₹ 100 per month or any amount in multiples of ₹ 10. The interest offered is 6.7 percent per annum between Jan 1 to March 31, and is compounded quarterly.

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: One can open this account by depositing ₹1,000 while the maximum limit is ₹30 lakh. The rate of interest offered is 8.2 percent.

View Full Image Highest interest rate of 8.2 percent is offered by Senior Citizen Savings Scheme and Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme.

Monthly Income Scheme Account: One can open a MIS account by depositing a minimum of ₹1,000 while the maximum investment that can be made is ₹9 lakh in single account and ₹15 lakh in joint account. The rate of interest offered is 7.4 percent payable monthly.

National Savings Certificate: One can open an account by investing a minimum of ₹1,000 while there is no maximum limit. The rate of interest is 7.7 percent compounded annually but payable at maturity.

PPF: One can invest a minimum of ₹500 while maximum is ₹1.5 lakh in a financial year. The rate of interest is 7.1 percent per annum compounded yearly.

Kisan Vikas Patra: One can invest a minimum of ₹1,000 and in multiples of ₹100 while there is no maximum limit. Rate of interest offered is 7.5 percent compounded annually.

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate: One can deposit a minimum of ₹1,000 and in multiples of ₹100. The rate of interest will be 7.5 percent per annum.

Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme: One can open this account by investing a minimum of ₹250 and maximum ₹1.50 lakh in a financial year. The rate of interest is 8.2 percent per annum with effect from Jan 1, 2024.

