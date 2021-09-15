Small ticket personal loans soar but not without delinquency risk

Data from CRIF shows that lower loan ticket sizes are dominated by NBFCs on both volume and value metrics. Until fiscal 2017, public sector banks made up the biggest share of STPLs at nearly 57% in both volume and value, with NBFCs at 20.6% in the volume metric. As on last quarter of FY 2020, NBFCs originated 90.3% of the total STPLs in terms of volume and 68.2% in terms of total loan value. Share of PSBs shrunk to a menial 2.6% and 13.5% in volume and value, respectively, in FY 2020.