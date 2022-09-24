Small-cap equity mutual fund gives 40% CAGR in last 3 years. Do you have?2 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2022, 11:42 AM IST
Mutual funds: ₹1 lakh upfront investment would have turned to ₹1.20 lakh today in this small-cap equity fund
Mutual funds: Despite global economy reeling under the heat of economic slowdown and inflation pressure, some equity mutual funds have delivered stellar return to its investors. Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund one of them. This small-cap equity fund has given whopping 40 per cent CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) in last three years beating its category CAGR in this period by over 10 per cent. Apart from this, this equity mutual fund is one of those small-cap funds that has smallest expense ratio.