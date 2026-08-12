Small-cap funds attract highest ever monthly inflow in July: Is your equity portfolio taking the right risk?

Small-cap mutual funds attracted a record ₹7,768 crore in July, while large-cap funds saw their first monthly outflow in 30 months. Mid-cap funds also remained popular, attracting ₹6,192 crore during the month.

The sharp divergence raises a question for investors: should record inflows into small-cap funds prompt them to increase their own allocation to the segment?

Subhendu Harichandan, executive director at Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, said investors should not determine their small-cap allocation simply by looking at how much they hold in dedicated small-cap funds. They need to consider their exposure across their entire equity portfolio.

“Investors should look through the underlying portfolio of each fund and assess the combined exposure to small-cap segment,” Harichandan said.

An investor holding small-cap, mid-cap, flexi-cap and value funds could have exposure to smaller companies through several schemes. Looking only at the dedicated small-cap fund could therefore underestimate their overall exposure.

What record small-cap inflows mean for your equity portfolio Harichandan said investors should focus on diversification across market-cap segments rather than increasing exposure simply because small-cap funds have attracted record inflows.

He suggested a market-cap mix of 55% large caps, 25% mid caps and 20% small caps within the equity portfolio. According to him, this provides exposure across segments, sectors and themes while helping investors participate through different market cycles and maintain stability and liquidity.

The recent correction has also made valuations across the broader market more reasonable, Harichandan said. The small-cap segment, in particular, has seen a sharp moderation in froth, with negative froth of 15.1%.

Earnings growth is also providing some comfort. Harichandan said Q1 FY27 earnings showed mid- and small-cap segments delivering 34% and 40% year-on-year earnings growth, respectively, compared with 10% for large caps.

According to him, this indicates that the broader market is not being driven by valuations alone, with improving underlying earnings also supporting the segment.

However, Harichandan does not see this as a reason for investors to increase their mid- and small-cap allocation.

“The objective should be to diversify across market caps and participate in the growth potential of large, mid and small cap segments while limiting concentration risk of any one segment,” he said.

Should investors increase small-cap exposure after record inflows? Harichandan said investors should avoid making investment decisions purely on mutual fund flow data. Instead, portfolios should be based on their investment horizon, financial goals and risk profile.

For the equity portion, he suggested considering diversified categories such as market-cap-based funds, flexi-cap and multi-cap funds, along with strategy-based funds such as value, dividend-yield and focused funds.

According to him, these categories provide exposure across market caps, segments and sectors while helping reduce concentration risk and maintain stability and liquidity across market cycles.

The July outflow from large-cap funds also needs to be viewed in this context.

Large-cap funds saw an outflow of ₹1,322 crore in July, while mid-cap and small-cap funds received ₹6,192 crore and ₹7,768 crore, respectively. Overall equity mutual fund flows remained positive at ₹24,697 crore, while SIP contributions remained close to record levels.

Harichandan said the data indicates that investors are not moving away from equities or large caps. Instead, they are selectively reallocating after the start of a market recovery and recent corrections, which have created attractive valuations in mid- and small-cap segments.

“We believe that recent outflow in large caps are a temporary rebalancing rather than a structural change in investor preference,” he said.

How much small-cap exposure is enough for your portfolio? Harichandan cautioned investors against concentrating their portfolios in segments that have recently performed strongly.

“Investors often tend to invest 70% to 80% of their portfolios into trending segments,” he said, adding that this could be small caps now or sectoral categories in earlier market cycles.

Also Read | How missing just 5 of market's best days in 21 years could cost you lakhs

According to him, such an approach increases concentration risk associated with a single segment. Investing purely based on recent returns can also lead to poor outcomes by taking higher risk at the wrong point in the market cycle.

Instead, he suggested building a diversified equity portfolio with combined exposure across market-cap-based funds, flexi-cap, multi-cap and value funds.

For the overall portfolio, Harichandan suggested an 80:20 equity-debt mix. Within equities, his suggested 55:25:20 allocation across large, mid and small caps provides a framework for diversification.