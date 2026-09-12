Small-cap funds can fall harder than large-caps. How should investors size their bets?

Small-cap funds can offer investors high long-term growth, but the process can be extremely volatile as compared with large-cap or diversified equity funds. So, if you are looking to add small-cap exposure, the question is not just which fund to choose, but how much small-cap exposure is enough for your portfolio.
“Small-cap schemes can play a constructive role as a growth sleeve within an equity portfolio, but they are highly volatile,” said Arijit Sen, SEBI Registered Investment Adviser and Co-Founder, Merry Mind. He cautioned that sharp drawdowns are possible, making a longer investment horizon and careful position sizing important.
Sen further advised that one should consider small-cap exposure as a complementary allocation rather than the core part of an equity portfolio
The reason is that smaller companies tend to be more sensitive to economic cycles, liquidity conditions and company-specific risks. Their stocks can fall sharply during market corrections and may take longer to recover.
“Investors should expect larger cyclical swings and deeper corrections than in large-cap or diversified equity funds,” Sen said. The aim, he added, is to capture long-term alpha from smaller companies while accepting “episodic volatility and liquidity or governance risks” that are more common in the segment.
If you are concerned about market timing, staggering investments may be more suitable than investing a large amount in small-cap funds at once.
“Systematic entry methods such as SIPs or staggered lump sums over 12–24 months” can help investors average into the segment and reduce timing risk, Sen said.
However, investors should also be prepared to stay invested through multiple market cycles. Sen recommends a minimum investment horizon of seven years, and preferably 10 years or more, for small-cap exposure.
There is no single correct allocation amount that works for every investor. The appropriate size of the small-cap allocation should depend on an investor’s overall equity exposure, financial goals, risk tolerance and ability to withstand large temporary losses.
Investors should also avoid increasing their allocation simply because small-cap funds have delivered strong recent returns.
Sen recommends reviewing holdings annually and focusing on material changes in a fund’s mandate, investment process or key personnel rather than short-term performance.
When selecting funds, investors should examine the fund manager’s experience, portfolio concentration, sector exposure, expenses and turnover, as well as the fund house’s research capabilities.
“Be mindful of liquidity and governance risks inherent to smaller companies and the potential for sector or thematic concentration that can amplify outcomes,” Sen said.
For investors, the key takeaway is that small-cap funds may have a place in a long-term portfolio—but their higher return potential comes with higher volatility. Sizing the bet appropriately may matter as much as selecting the right fund.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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