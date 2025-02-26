Money
Small-cap funds face a higher liquidity risk. But all may not be unwell.
Summary
- Several small-cap funds with large assets under management will likely need more days than usual to liquidate their portfolio, pointing to higher risk in such investments.
- Some experts, however, downplay the liquidity risk factor, saying funds offer a safer route to invest in small-cap stocks.
Several small-cap mutual funds managing large assets will likely need more days than usual to liquidate their portfolios if the need arises, according to the latest stress test data sourced by India’s apex mutual fund body.
