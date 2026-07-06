Small-cap funds offer growth but stay invested at least…: Expert on how to navigate volatility and build long-term wealt

Small-cap funds can reward investors with strong long-term growth, but they are not for the faint-hearted. Frequent volatility, deeper drawdowns, and liquidity risks mean investors should enter gradually and stay invested through market cycles. Here's a look at what strategy you should follow when investing in small-cap funds? Also, how much should they be part of your portfolio?
“Small‑cap schemes can play a constructive role as a growth sleeve within an equity portfolio, but they are highly volatile. There can be high‑drawdowns and therefore require a longer time horizon and careful sizing rather than blanket allocation advice,” asserts Arijit Sen, SEBI Registered Investment Adviser, Co-Founder, Merry Mind.
Also, investors should expect larger cyclical swings and deeper corrections than in large‑cap or diversified equity funds; the objective is to capture long‑term alpha from smaller companies while accepting episodic volatility and liquidity or governance risks that are more common in this universe, he add.
In selecting funds, the few things that needs to be considered includes – consistency, manager experience in the small‑cap universe, portfolio construction (watch top‑holdings concentration and sector tilts), reasonable expense and turnover, and the fund house’s research depth.
Also, be mindful of liquidity and governance risks inherent to smaller companies and the potential for sector or thematic concentration that can further amplify outcomes.
Noting that this is a general perspective intended for publication and not personalised advice, Sen pointed out, “individual investors should consider their own financial situation, objectives and constraints, and may wish to consult their adviser for recommendations tailored to their circumstances.”
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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