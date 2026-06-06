Small-cap mutual funds reward timing, not just risk-taking: Data reveals smart strategy to invest

In investing, widely accepted assumptions are often treated as established truths. One common perception is that small-cap mutual funds consistently outperform large-cap funds over the long run. And hence, nvestors with a high-risk appetite should have higher allocation to small cap funds to enhance their portfolio performance.
To find out, PhonePe recently published a study Crisp Mutual Fund Scorecard that analysing 20 years of historical data on the relative performance of the small cap versus the large cap market segments.
For this analysis, the study used the Nifty Small Cap 250 TR Index and the Nifty 100 TR Index to represent the small cap and large cap segments, respectively.
|Returns
|Volatility
|Maximum drawdown
|Small Cap
|12.54%
|28.81%
|-75.56%
|Large Cap
|11.72%
|21.06%
|-61.08%
|Rolling period
|Average
|Minimum
|Maximum
|3 yr
|1.94%
|-17.16%
|20.52%
|5 yr
|1.31%
|-9.12%
|15.29%
|10 yr
|1.14%
|-4.26%
|6.43%
(Source: CRISP MF Scorecard March 2026, ICRA MFI360 Explorer Note: Past performance is not an indication of future results. Data as on 30th April 2026. Data is calculated based on rolling performance calculated at each month end over the past 20-years. Data for Small Cap and Large Cap is considered for Nifty Small Cap 250 TRI and Nifty 100 TRI respectively.)
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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