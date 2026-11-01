Small-cap funds were the worst-performing equity category in October. Which funds held up and which lagged behind?

Small-cap mutual funds emerged as the worst-performing equity category in October 2026, declining 5.83% on average. Among the 36 small-cap schemes, Invesco India Small Cap Fund was the most resilient, declining 2.98% in October.

TRUSTMF Small Cap Fund and Samco Small Cap Fund followed with losses of 3.27% and 4.10%, respectively. At the other end, Tata Small Cap Fund plunged 11.16%, making it the worst performer in the category.

The divergence highlights how differently fund portfolios navigated the difficult month. While the category average fell 5.83%, several schemes managed to outperform it by limiting their declines. However, even the better-performing funds remained in negative territory.

Which small-cap funds managed to limit losses? Invesco India Small Cap Fund recorded the smallest decline among the schemes analysed, falling 2.98%. This was followed by TRUSTMF Small Cap Fund, which lost 3.27%, and Samco Small Cap Fund, which declined 4.10%.

Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund and ITI Small Cap Fund also performed relatively better, with losses of 4.59% and 4.66%, respectively. Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund and HDFC Small Cap Fund posted declines of 4.84% and 4.90%.

Scheme October 2026 return Invesco India Small Cap Fund -2.98% TRUSTMF Small Cap Fund -3.27% Samco Small Cap Fund -4.10% Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund -4.59% ITI Small Cap Fund -4.66% Source: Value Research. Returns are for direct plans.

Tata Small Cap Fund falls over 11%; these schemes lag behind Tata Small Cap Fund was the worst-performing scheme in the category, declining 11.16% during October. Its loss was almost twice the category average.

Quantum Small Cap Fund was the second-worst performer, falling 7.40%, followed by ICICI Prudential Small Cap Fund, which declined 7.25%. The Wealth Company Small Cap Fund and Bank of India Small Cap Fund also recorded steep losses of 7.08% and 7.05%, respectively.

Other notable laggards included HSBC Small Cap Fund (-6.97%), Franklin India Small Cap Fund (-6.78%), DSP Small Cap Fund (-6.75%), Sundaram Small Cap Fund (-6.68%) and Groww Small Cap Fund (-6.67%).

Scheme October 2026 return Tata Small Cap Fund -11.16% Quantum Small Cap Fund -7.40% ICICI Prudential Small Cap Fund -7.25% The Wealth Company Small Cap Fund -7.08% Bank of India Small Cap Fund -7.05% Source: Value Research. Returns are for direct plans.

Small-cap funds fare worse than other equity categories The weakness was not limited to small-cap funds, but the category recorded the steepest decline among the equity mutual fund categories tracked.

Mid-cap funds fell 3.52% in October, while multi-cap funds declined 2.73%. Value-oriented funds lost 1.86%, followed by flexi-cap funds at 1.66% and large-and-mid-cap funds at 1.58%. Focused funds posted a relatively smaller decline of 1.15%.

Large-cap funds were the only equity category in the comparison to deliver positive returns, gaining 0.62% during the month.

Equity mutual fund category October 2026 return Large Cap 0.62% Focused -1.15% Large & Mid Cap -1.58% Flexi Cap -1.66% Value Oriented -1.86% Multi Cap -2.73% Mid Cap -3.52% Small Cap -5.83% Source: Value Research

The performance gap suggests that investors in smaller-company stocks faced a considerably tougher month than those invested in large-cap funds.