Small-cap, mid-cap fund inflows jump 13% in September. Are investors chasing returns? What SIP investors should do

Small-cap and mid-cap mutual funds attracted ₹16,873 crore in net inflows in September 2026, up 12.8% from ₹14,963 crore in August, as investors continued to allocate money to these market segments despite volatility and valuation concerns.

According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), small-cap funds received ₹9,039 crore in September, compared with ₹7,973 crore in August. Mid-cap funds attracted ₹7,835 crore, up from ₹6,989 crore in the previous month.

The increase came as total equity mutual fund inflows rose 30.6% to ₹38,307 crore in September from ₹29,329 crore in August. Small-cap and mid-cap funds together accounted for about 44% of September’s equity inflows, down from 51% in August, as money flowing into equity schemes overall grew faster than inflows into these two categories.

The sustained demand reflects investors’ interest in businesses that could benefit from India’s economic growth, but experts caution that strong inflows do not necessarily mean valuations are attractive or that recent performance will continue.

What is driving inflows into small-cap and mid-cap funds? A combination of long-term growth expectations, systematic investment plans (SIPs) and investors’ willingness to take on more risk is supporting inflows into these categories, experts said.

“The sustained inflows into small-cap and mid-cap funds reflect a combination of structural growth expectations, expanding retail participation and investors’ willingness to participate in India’s broader economic growth story,” said Aparna Shanker, CIO-equity at The Wealth Company Mutual Fund.

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Investors are increasingly looking beyond large-cap companies for opportunities in businesses across manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, consumption and technology, which could benefit from rising domestic demand and formalisation, she said.

Nirav Karkera, head of research and fund manager at W by Groww, said a significant share of the inflows comes from automatic debits for long-term SIP commitments. Investors are also becoming more comfortable with market risk as awareness of long-term investing and compounding improves.

“Performance has helped too, both what investors have seen and what they expect,” Karkera said, adding that small-cap stocks had held up relatively well through market declines and sharp volatility over the past couple of quarters.

Healthy earnings growth has also supported expectations that the trend could continue, he said. Lower redemptions from small-cap and mid-cap funds have further contributed to higher net inflows.

Strong inflows do not mean valuations are attractive Despite sustained investor demand, experts caution against interpreting higher inflows as a signal that small-cap and mid-cap stocks are attractively valued across the board.

Strong past returns can create expectations of continued outperformance and encourage investors to increase allocations without fully accounting for valuations or downside risks.

“However, return-chasing is also likely to be a factor,” Shanker said. She stressed the importance of distinguishing between investing in these categories for their long-term earnings potential and investing simply because they have delivered strong past returns.

Both small-cap and mid-cap stocks can experience sharp corrections, particularly if companies fail to meet earnings expectations or liquidity conditions tighten. Investors should therefore assess the quality of underlying businesses, earnings visibility, balance-sheet strength and valuations rather than rely on category-level performance alone.

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The September inflows show continued investor participation, but they do not establish whether the market segments are undervalued or whether recent returns can be sustained.

Should investors continue SIPs in small-cap and mid-cap funds? Investors should decide how much to allocate to small-cap and mid-cap funds based on their financial goals, investment horizon and ability to withstand volatility, experts said.

For long-term goals, these categories can potentially contribute to portfolio growth, provided investors maintain adequate diversification and avoid excessive concentration. However, their volatility may make them unsuitable as the primary investment avenue for near-term financial goals.

Shanker recommends a goal-based approach rather than making allocation decisions based on short-term performance. Regular investing and periodic portfolio reviews can help investors maintain discipline through different market cycles.

Investors should also consider how much exposure they already have to smaller companies through other equity mutual funds before increasing their allocation. A portfolio heavily concentrated in small-cap and mid-cap stocks may face greater volatility during market corrections.