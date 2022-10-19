Small-cap mutual fund gives 52% CAGR in 3 years. Know the fund

Small-cap mutual fund gives 52% CAGR in 3 years. Know the fund2 min read . 02:35 PM IST
- Small-cap fund has generated higher return than its peers Nippon India Small Cap Fund, Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund, Edelweiss Small Cap Fund, etc
Mutual funds investment is subject to market risk and small-cap mutual fund contains risk to the tune of highest leve4l. However, in the case of bull run, it gives highest return to its investors as well. Quant Small Cap Fund is a glaring example of it. This small-cap equity fund has given compound annual growth rate of near 52 per cent in last three years beating its peers by a huge difference.
In last one year, this small-cap mutual fund has delivered zero9 return whereas the category average is 1.62 per cent. In last two years, Quant Small Cap Fund has given 52.45 per cent return whereas the category return in this period stands at near 44 per cent. In last 3 years, this small-cap mutual equity fund has generated a CAGR of 52.55 per cent while the category return in this period stands at 31.65 per cent. In last five years, this equity mutual fund has generated a CAGR of 22.45 per cent while the category average in last 5 years is around 14.50 per cent.
The small-cap mutual fund was incepted in January 2013 and the equity fund has generated a CAGR of 15.70 per cent since its inception.
This small-cap equity fund has invested around 97.40 per cent of its assets under management in the domestic equities out of which 63.25 per cent is in small-cap, 21.27 per cent in large-cap whereas 3.85 per cent is in mid-cap shares.
Quant Small Cap Fund has invested in Indian stocks like ITC, Ambuja Cements, IRB Infrastructure Developers, HFCL, India Cements, Hindustan Copper, RBL Bank, Patanjali Foods, etc. The small-cap equity fund has highest exposure in ITC shares.
IDBI Small Cap Fund, Nippon India Small Cap Fund, Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund, Edelweiss Small Cap Fund, etc. are some of the major peers against which Quant Small Cap Fund is competing.
