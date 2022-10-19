Small-cap mutual fund gives 52% CAGR in 3 years. Know the fund

Mutual fund return

In last one year, this small-cap mutual fund has delivered zero9 return whereas the category average is 1.62 per cent. In last two years, Quant Small Cap Fund has given 52.45 per cent return whereas the category return in this period stands at near 44 per cent. In last 3 years, this small-cap mutual equity fund has generated a CAGR of 52.55 per cent while the category return in this period stands at 31.65 per cent. In last five years, this equity mutual fund has generated a CAGR of 22.45 per cent while the category average in last 5 years is around 14.50 per cent.