Small-cap mutual fund gives CAGR of 28%, 11% alpha return since inception3 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 08:39 AM IST
- This mutual fund has given annual return of 28% since its inception whereas the category return in this period is 17%
Listen to this article
Edelweiss Small Cap Fund is one of the best performing mutual funds in small-cap category. This equity mutual fund scheme has more than doubled investors' money is last three years. The small-cap fund has given CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of more than 28 per cent since its inception in February 2019 whereas the category return in this period is to the tune of 17 per cent. This means Edelweiss Small Cap Fund has generated alpha return of 11 per cent in last three years.