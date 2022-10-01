Small-cap mutual fund gives CAGR of 28%, 11% alpha return since inception

Edelweiss Small Cap Fund fact sheet

In last one year, Edelweiss Small Cap Fund has delivered 6.35 per cent annual return whereas category return in this period is 5.40 per cent. In last two years, this small-cap mutual fund has given 40.58 per cent annual return whereas absolute return given in this period is around 98 per cent. So, an investors' money got almost doubled in Edelweiss Small Cap Fund in last two years. Catetgory return in last two years was at 40.76 per cent. Likewise, in last three years, Edelweiss Small Cap Fund has delivered 31.40 per cent annual returns while its absolute return in this period stands at around 127 per cent. Category return in this period is at 28.55 per cent.