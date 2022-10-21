Small-cap mutual fund turns 10,000 monthly SIP to 6.34 lakh in 3 years

Small-cap mutual fund turns ₹10,000 monthly SIP to ₹6.34 lakh in 3 years2 min read . 10:43 AM IST
- Mutual fund calculator: If an investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in this equity fund one year ago, its money would have grown to ₹1.27 lakh
Mutual fund calculator: In stock market rebound during post-Covid rally, Dalal Street has produced a good number of multibagger stocks in last few years. However, equity mutual funds have also delivered stellar return to its shareholders in this period. Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund is one such mutual fund that has given CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 38 per cent in last three years whereas category return in this period stands at around 30 per cent. So, the equity mutual fund, which has been given 5-star rating by Value Research, has generated alpha return in last three years by a huge margin of near 8 per cent.
If an investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in this equity mutual fund one year ago, the absolute value of one's investment had been around ₹1.27 lakh whereas its total investment had been ₹1.20 lakh. If the investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in this equity fund two years ago, the absolute value of one's investment would have been ₹3.18 lakh today whereas its net investment in the SIP had been ₹2.40 lakh. Similarly, if the investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP three years ago in Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund, the absolute value of one's money would have grown to ₹6.34 lakh whereas its total investment in the fund would have been ₹3.60 lakh.
The small-cap equity mutual fund has invested around 94.43 per cent of its total investments in domestic equity market out of which 56.28 per cent exposure is in small-cap stocks while mid-cap and large-cap stocks have exposure to the tune of 16.98 per cent and 3.55 per cent.
As per the stock portfolio of this equity mutual fund, City Union Bank, Schaeffler India, Cera Sanitaryware, Indian Hotels Company, Century Textile & Industries, etc. are some of the major stocks in which this equity mutual fund has invested to a larger extent.
