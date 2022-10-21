Small-cap mutual fund turns 10,000 monthly SIP to 6.34 lakh in 3 years

Mutual fund SIP return

If an investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in this equity mutual fund one year ago, the absolute value of one's investment had been around ₹1.27 lakh whereas its total investment had been ₹1.20 lakh. If the investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in this equity fund two years ago, the absolute value of one's investment would have been ₹3.18 lakh today whereas its net investment in the SIP had been ₹2.40 lakh. Similarly, if the investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP three years ago in Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund, the absolute value of one's money would have grown to ₹6.34 lakh whereas its total investment in the fund would have been ₹3.60 lakh.