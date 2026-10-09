Small-cap mutual fund category gains 10% in 2026; mid-cap in red: Which schemes lead across YTD, 3- and 5-year returns?

Small-cap mutual funds have outperformed mid-cap funds in 2026 so far, with the small-cap category delivering average returns of 9.89%, while the mid-cap fund category has posted negative returns of 1.02% as of 8 October.
However, the performance gap narrows over longer investment horizons, with both categories delivering double-digit annualised returns over three- and five-year periods.
Over the 3-year period, mid-cap funds have delivered a CAGR of 13.89%, marginally higher than the 13.81% returned by small-cap funds. Over 5 years, small-cap funds have taken the lead, delivering returns of 13.99%, compared with 12.69% for mid-cap funds.
However, category averages mask significant differences in individual scheme performance. Some funds have delivered returns well above their category averages, while others have lagged considerably. Here is how the top-performing schemes in the two categories compare across different investment horizons.
Small-cap funds have recorded stronger category-level performance in 2026, with Bank of India Small Cap Fund leading the category with a year-to-date (YTD) return of 31.62%.
Among mid-cap funds, HSBC Midcap Fund topped the list with a YTD return of 11.45%, highlighting that despite the category's average decline, several schemes have continued to deliver positive returns.
|Small-cap funds
|YTD return (%)
|Mid-cap funds
|YTD return (%)
|Bank of India Small Cap Fund
|31.62
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|11.45
|TrustMF Small Cap Fund
|25.76
|Bandhan Mid Cap Fund
|7.17
|Samco Small Cap Fund
|24.43
|JM Mid Cap Fund
|6.64
|Union Small Cap Fund
|20.48
|WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund
|4.78
|Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund
|18.92
|Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund
|4.66
*Source: Morningstar, Direct plans, Returns as on 8 October 2026
On the downside, HDFC Small Cap Fund was the only small-cap scheme to post negative YTD returns, at -2.64%.
The mid-cap category saw a wider spread of losses, with 16 schemes posting negative YTD returns. Franklin India Mid Cap Fund declined the most, by 5.94%, followed by Tata Mid Cap Fund at 4.46% and Sundaram Mid Cap Fund at 3.43%.
Over three years, ITI Small Cap Fund led the small-cap category with CAGR returns of 22.44%. Among mid-cap schemes, HSBC Midcap Fund topped the list with 21.68%.
|Small-cap funds
|3-year CAGR (%)
|Mid-cap funds
|3-year CAGR (%)
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|22.44
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|21.68
|Bandhan Small Cap Fund
|22.12
|Invesco India Mid Cap Fund
|21.35
|Bank of India Small Cap Fund
|21.06
|WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund
|19.79
|Invesco India Small Cap Fund
|20.89
|Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund
|18.84
|Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund
|18.13
|ICICI Prudential Mid Cap Fund
|18.82
*Source: Morningstar, Direct plans, Returns as on 8 October 2026
At the lower end, HDFC Small Cap Fund recorded the lowest three-year return among small-cap schemes at 9.07%. SBI Midcap Fund lagged its mid-cap peers, with 3-year CAGR returns of 8.89%.
Small-cap funds have a stronger showing over five years, with Bank of India Small Cap Fund delivering a CAGR of 18.95%. In the mid-cap category, Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund led with five-year returns of 18.86%.
|Small-cap funds
|5-year CAGR (%)
|Mid-cap funds
|5-year CAGR (%)
|Bank of India Small Cap Fund
|18.95
|Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
|18.86
|Invesco India Small Cap Fund
|18.32
|Invesco India Mid Cap Fund
|17.54
|Bandhan Small Cap Fund
|18.07
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|16.66
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|17.96
|HDFC Mid Cap Fund
|16.63
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|17.33
|Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund
|16.14
*Source: Morningstar, Direct plans, Returns as on 8 October 2026
Kotak Small Cap Fund recorded the lowest five-year return among small-cap schemes at 11.1%, while PGIM India Midcap Fund was at the bottom of the mid-cap category at 8.91%.
Bank of India Small Cap Fund and HSBC Midcap Fund were the only schemes to feature among the top five performers in their respective categories across all three periods.
The data shows that category-level returns do not tell the whole story. Small-cap funds have led on average in 2026 so far and over five years, while mid-cap funds have a slight edge over three years. Individual scheme returns also vary significantly within each category.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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