Small-cap mutual funds: Should you continue your SIP? 10-year rolling returns reveal risks investors may be missing

Small-cap mutual funds have delivered higher long-term returns than large-cap funds on average, making them attractive to investors willing to take on greater risk. But the headline numbers do not tell the whole story. An investor who stayed invested in small-cap funds for 10 years could still have experienced a negative return, according to historical rolling SIP data in Edelweiss Mutual Fund's November 2026 presentation.
The data offers an important lesson for investors. While small-cap funds can reward patience over long periods, their returns are far from consistent. The timing of investments, market cycles and the ability to withstand sharp falls can make a significant difference to the outcome.
The presentation compares five-year and 10-year systematic investment plan (SIP) returns across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap categories. As of 30 October 2026, small-cap funds delivered an average 10-year SIP return of 15.02%, compared with 17.61% for mid-cap funds and 12.93% for large-cap funds. However, the minimum 10-year SIP return for small-cap funds was -0.13%, against 6.37% for mid-cap funds and 5.07% for large-cap funds.
The difference between average and minimum returns is important. While the average 10-year SIP return for small-cap funds was around 15%, the minimum outcome was marginally negative. This means that not every 10-year investment period delivered positive returns, even when investors spread their investments through monthly instalments.
SIP return metric
Large-cap
Mid-cap
Small-cap
|5-year average
|12.98%
|17.62%
|15.47%
|10-year average
|12.93%
|17.61%
|15.02%
|10-year minimum
|5.07%
|6.37%
|-0.13%
|Source: Edelweiss Mutual Fund presentation, November 2026. Data as of 30 October 2026. Returns are historical and not indicative of future performance.
The numbers also show that mid-cap funds had the highest average SIP returns across both five-year and 10-year periods in this comparison. Their minimum 10-year return was also higher than that of large-cap and small-cap funds.
For investors, the takeaway is that a higher average return does not necessarily translate into a better outcome across every investment period. Small-cap funds can deliver strong gains, but the range of possible outcomes is wider.
The difference becomes clearer when investors look beyond returns and consider how small-cap funds behave during market corrections. Smaller companies can be more vulnerable to economic slowdowns, tighter liquidity and changes in investor sentiment. Their stocks can also be more volatile than large-cap shares, leading to sharper falls when markets turn weak.
Edelweiss Mutual Fund's presentation highlights that small-cap indices have historically experienced deeper drawdowns than large-cap indices. This means investors may have to tolerate larger temporary losses before their investments recover.
A long investment horizon can help investors ride out market cycles, but it does not guarantee positive returns. The minimum 10-year SIP return of -0.13% in the presentation is a reminder that even a decade-long investment period may not deliver the outcome investors expect.
Investors should also avoid treating the category's average return as a realistic estimate of what their own SIP will earn. Actual outcomes depend on when an investor starts and stops investing, the scheme selected and the market conditions during the investment period.
A market correction or a weak year alone is not a reason to stop a small-cap SIP. Investors with a long investment horizon, a high risk appetite and the ability to withstand volatility may continue their investments, provided small-caps remain an appropriate part of their overall portfolio.
However, investors should reassess their allocation if small-cap funds account for too large a share of their equity investments, if they need the money in the near term or if sharp market declines are causing them to reconsider their risk tolerance.
A few checks can help:
The key is not to abandon small-cap funds because of a weak market year, nor to continue investing simply because their historical average returns look attractive. Investors should decide how much small-cap exposure they can comfortably hold through a full market cycle.
For long-term investors, consistency and an allocation aligned with their risk appetite are more important than chasing the highest-returning mutual fund category.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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