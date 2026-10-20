Small-cap mutual funds: Should you pick funds with high index overlap? What one-year returns show

Investors choosing small-cap mutual funds may look at how closely a scheme's portfolio resembles its benchmark to understand its investment strategy. But a comparison of all small-cap funds by Value Research shows that a higher portfolio overlap did not necessarily translate into better returns over the past year.

Axis Small Cap Fund had the highest portfolio overlap at 31.5%, but delivered a one-year return of 9%. Nippon India Small Cap Fund, with 28.7% overlap, returned 7.9%. Meanwhile, TRUSTMF Small Cap Fund delivered 28.8%, even though its overlap was similar at 28.4%.

At the other end, Bank of India Small Cap Fund returned 29.1% with just 11.4% portfolio overlap, while Tata Small Cap Fund, which had the lowest overlap at 7%, delivered a negative return of 0.1%.

High overlap did not guarantee higher returns The five funds with the highest portfolio overlap delivered markedly different returns over the one-year period.

Small-cap fund Portfolio overlap One-year return Axis 31.5% 9.0% Nippon India 28.7% 7.9% TRUSTMF 28.4% 28.8% ITI 26.5% 18.5% Union 25.2% 21.0% Source: Value Research. Returns as of 13 October 2026. Portfolio overlap based on September 2026 disclosures.

The gap between Axis and TRUSTMF is particularly striking. Their portfolio overlap differed by just 3.1 percentage points, yet their one-year returns differed by 19.8 percentage points.

Similarly, Union Small Cap Fund returned 21%, while ITI Small Cap Fund gained 18.5%. Both outperformed Axis and Nippon India over the period despite having lower overlap with their respective benchmarks.

Portfolio overlap measures the commonality between a fund's holdings and those of its benchmark. However, it does not fully capture how much the fund has invested in each stock, how those holdings performed or how its other investments contributed to returns. Two funds with similar overlap can therefore produce very different outcomes.

Low overlap can deliver strong returns, but not always The comparison also challenges the assumption that funds with portfolios that differ significantly from their benchmarks will consistently outperform.

Small-cap fund Portfolio overlap One-year return Tata 7.0% -0.1% Quantum 8.3% 7.1% Bank of India 11.4% 29.1% LIC MF 12.2% 14.9% Motilal Oswal 12.4% 19.4% Source: Value Research. Returns as of 13 October 2026. Portfolio overlap based on September 2026 disclosures.

Bank of India Small Cap Fund recorded the highest one-year return at 29.1%, despite portfolio overlap of just 11.4%. Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund returned 19.4% with overlap of 12.4%.

However, low overlap did not guarantee strong performance. Tata Small Cap Fund returned -0.1%, while Quantum Small Cap Fund gained 7.1%.

This variation suggests that investors should not treat either high or low benchmark overlap as a shortcut to identifying winning funds. The data shows an association between portfolio overlap and returns, but does not establish that overlap caused the performance differences.

What should investors look at? Investors should assess portfolio overlap alongside a fund's investment strategy, portfolio composition and performance across different market conditions. A single year's returns may reflect a particular market environment and cannot, by themselves, establish whether a fund's approach will continue to work.

The comparison uses September 2026 portfolio disclosures and one-year returns as of 13 October 2026. The benchmark is the Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI, except for Union and Quantum, which are compared with the BSE 250 SmallCap TRI.