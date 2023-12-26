Small-caps: Pockets of opportunity or minefields on the equity bourses? 5 experts weigh in
The small-cap segment offers lucrative investment opportunities but is prone to significant fluctuations and risks, necessitating strategic and cautious approaches for investors.
Every investor on the bourses looks for pockets where s/he can make money. And sometimes the best opportunities for making money on the bourses may cause a lot of hair-raising experiences. Experts feel that this is probably the path of investors looking to invest in the small-cap segment going forward.