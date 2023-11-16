Small-ticket loans: How to start your credit journey amid the festive season?
The changing outlook on credit has far-reaching implications beyond transactions, shaping future financial opportunities like loans, homeownership, and job prospects significantly.
The festive season in India is much more than just a time for celebration. It's a time when families come together, homes are adorned with lights and decorations, and everyone eagerly anticipates the joyous times ahead. But in recent years, the festive season has taken on another dimension—it has become the ideal time for many to start their journey into the world of credit. Millennials and Gen Z are more excited about the new things they can do with credit rather than just the idea of credit itself.