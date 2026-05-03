Smart spending: Here's how you can save money without sacrificing fun

Amid rising prices and inflation, it has been imperative to balance your income drain into various directions — necessities, lifestyle, savings, retirement planning and investments.
Today we look at top five things you can do to ensure you spend your money wisely, not sacrificing fun while maximising potential savings wherever possible. In this process, it is important to acknowledge the difference between needs, wants and luxuries.
You can opt to create budget plans based on your payment schedule — daily, weekly, fortnightly, or based on your spending schedule — loan repayments, EMIs, school fees, etc. The three broad tracking heads would be your earnings (salary, interest, etc.), your expenditures (debt, EMIs, purchases, groceries, food, travel, etc.), and your savings (including investments).
If you're not an average salary earner, you can also develop a formula that works for you — 60:40 for spend and save (including investments), or 50:30:20 for spend, save, invest, or any other break-up that works for your personal goals and requirements.
This includes taking into account what you spend at extravagant spots or for eating out every day. If you do not track how much you're spending on eating out or buying packaged foods, when you do have the option to make home food, the total could be an unpleasant surprise. You can also make it a habit to save any windfalls — bonus, gifts, etc., — to boost your savings, instead of spending it impulsively.
Interest or penalty on late payments (especially when it happens repeatedly) though minor at the time can easily compound into huge debts that could have been avoided.
For example, you can prioritise which streaming services you actually watch the most and cancel subscriptions for those you haven't reached for in weeks. This will help shave off a chunk of expenses that are paid for and not used.
If and when you can make sacrifices for the big spend, go for it, but back-to-back splurges on luxury goods, expensive trips and viral lifestyle habits is not feasible if it is not in your budget. Self-examine if your spending habits are truly needs or wants.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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