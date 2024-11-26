Smart-beta funds: How to pick and choose?
Summary
- Smart-beta funds are not fully passive as they don’t just track market-cap-weighted indices like the Nifty 50 or the Nifty 500, and not fully active as they include or exclude stocks based on the factor-based filters designed by the fund house and index providers.
MUMBAI : Smart-beta funds track alternative indices that are variations of regular market indices like the Nifty 50, Nifty 200, or the Nifty 500. These indices are designed to follow specific investment factors such as value, momentum, low volatility, or quality.