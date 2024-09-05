Money
SME IPO frenzy: The red flags that investors shouldn't ignore
Aprajita Sharma 6 min read 05 Sep 2024, 03:52 PM IST
Summary
- As SME IPOs continue to attract massive investments, caution is essential. Experts warn of potential pitfalls, with many stocks turning into penny stocks post-listing. Understanding market manipulation and the role of institutional investors is crucial for those looking to invest.
SME IPOs are selling like hotcakes with dramatic oversubscriptions even as Sebi’s warnings about malpractices in some listed companies raise red flags.
