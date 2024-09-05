SME IPO frenzy: The red flags that investors shouldn't ignore

Unlike investors like Kapur, anchor investors and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) are better placed in getting allotment in SME IPOs. Anchor investors can be allotted up to 60% of the QIB portion and 30% of the total issue size. QIBs can subscribe to around 50% of an IPO's issue size. “Smart investors are trying to set up AIFs and bid for the IPO in the QIB category. The allotment of the anchor portion of QIB is at the discretionary power of promoters and lead managers at the expense of retail investors," says Vivek Bhauka.