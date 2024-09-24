Why you should approach the SME IPO market with extreme caution

"If there is any sudden jump in profits of 30-60% in any one of the three years preceding the IPOs, that is a red-flag. Why would company be needing capital if it is doing so well on its own. It could just be to generate investor interest. A quick background check also helps. Look up for the products of the company, are they legit, any cases or outstanding dues pending. And of course, valuations are most important. What's the market cap the company is seeking as against its profits," explains Anuj Agarwal, an investor tracking the SME segment.