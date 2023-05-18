Are smokers eligible for term insurance?2 min read . Updated: 18 May 2023, 01:14 AM IST
Smokers are eligible for term insurance but their premiums will be higher due to increased health risks. The increase can range from 40-50% or more depending on various factors. It may be worth considering an additional term plan for those with large loans and family responsibilities.
As a smoker, am I eligible for a term insurance plan and what will be the quantum of increase in the premiums every year?
