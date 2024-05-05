SMS Fraud: Swindlers' new trick to fleece you – follow these steps to be on guard
One of the latest ways to take investors for a ride is through ‘fake messages’. A random person claiming to know someone close to you will call you to ask for your UPI details so that s/he can send the money. A fake message later, they will ask you to send some if the excess money back.
Regardless of how many precautions investors take, fraudsters devise a number of ways to defraud the gullible victims.
