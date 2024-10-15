Money
So you’re looking to buy a home. Should you think like SRK or Warren Buffett?
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 7 min read 15 Oct 2024, 04:11 PM IST
Summary
- Shah Rukh Khan once told a fellow actor he should buy a home that’s slightly beyond his reach as it would make him work harder. The world’s richest investor, meanwhile, has famously lived in the same house since 1958.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Indian homebuyers seem to be following Shah Rukh Khan’s advice like never before. The Bollywood star once told fellow actor Rajkumar Rao, “Beta kabhi bhi ghar lega na, toh aukaat se thoda zyaada lena, kyunki phir na, upar wala bhi dekhta hai aur tu khud bhi zyada mehnat karega. (Whenever you buy a house, buy one that’s slightly beyond your reach because God will keep an eye on you and you will also work harder)."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less