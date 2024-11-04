How finance influencers use storytelling to misguide people

The rule of three

Communication always sticks in groups of three. In storytelling language, three is the smallest number at which the brain can form a pattern that helps it remember. Neither is it too little nor too much for the brain. Most communication messages by finance influencers stick to ‘three benefits of doing what I am saying’. Traditional financial literature or investments are plagued by brochures no one understands or are too complicated, and hence, this simplicity gets appreciated by millions of Gen Zs.