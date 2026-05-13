Social Security May 2026 payments start this week: Who gets paid today, May 13?

The first wave of Social Security payments for May is scheduled to be distributed this week, following a normal schedule.

Who are eligible for payments this week? If a recipient’s birthdate is between the first and 10th of the month, he or she is eligible for payment today.

Social Security benefits – mainly paid to recipients who are older or retired – are typically paid on Wednesdays.

According to the Social Security Administration payment schedule, recipients born between the 1st and 10th of any month typically receive their benefits on the second Wednesday of the payment month. And, beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th are paid on the third Wednesday, and those born after the 20th are paid on the fourth Wednesday.

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When will the payments come for May The first payment of this month is today, May 13. And, the second and third payments of the month are also pushed back to May 20 and May 27.

May 13: Birthdate between 1st and 10th of the month

May 20: Birthdate between 1st and 10th of the month:

May 27: Birthdate between 1st and 10th of the month

Social Security benefits are primarily designed for retirees and older adults. The Social Security Administration also provide support to people with limited income or resources, seniors aged 65 and above, individuals who are blind or have a qualifying disability and eligible children with disabilities.

The maximum monthly Social Security benefit varies significantly depending on retirement age. The highest possible benefit of $5,181 per month is available only to individuals who consistently earn at or above the taxable maximum income and who delay claiming until age 70.

Those who retire later in life have higher maximum benefits. For 2026, those who retired at 62 have a maximum benefit of $2,969, while those who wait until full retirement age (67) have a maximum benefit of $4,152, and those who retire at 70 have a maximum benefit of $5,181, as per Social Security Administration

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Some beneficiaries sees income increase Owing to a major rule change last year, some Social Security beneficiaries are seeing their incomes increase. In January 2025, the Social Security Fairness Act repealed two provisions - Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and Government Pension Offset (GPO), which had reduced or eliminated benefits for over 2.9 million public servants.