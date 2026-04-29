Social Security payment on April 29: Is there a check coming today?

Social Security beneficiaries usually receive their payments on second, third and fourth Wednesday every month. ince April 2026 had five Wednesdays, payments were already issued on April 8, 15, and 22. Today, April 29, is the 5th Wednesday of this month, and hence, there will Social Security no payments will be sent out today.

When are Social Security payments sent? Social Security benefits – mainly paid to recipients who are older or retired – are typically paid on Wednesdays.

If a recipient’s birthdate is between the first and 10th of the month, they are usually issued payments on the second Wednesday of the payment month, according to the Social Security Administration’s calendar. Recipients born between the 11th and 20th are paid on the third Wednesday, and those born after the 20th are paid on the fourth Wednesday.

When will the payments come for May The first social security payment next month will be May 13 – second Wednesday of the month. And, the second and third payments of the month are also pushed back to May 20 and May 27.

May 13: Birthdate between 1st and 10th of the month

May 20: Birthdate between 1st and 10th of the month:

May 27: Birthdate between 1st and 10th of the month

Social Security benefits are primarily designed for retirees and older adults. The Social Security Administration also provide support to people with limited income or resources, seniors aged 65 and above, individuals who are blind or have a qualifying disability and eligible children with disabilities.

How Social Security payout formula works Social Security calculates your retirement benefit using your 35 highest-earning years. First, it calculates your average monthly income during those years and then determines your monthly payments. If you worked for less than 35 years, the missing years are counted as zero income, which automatically pulls down your benefit

The maximum monthly Social Security benefit varies significantly depending on retirement age. The highest possible benefit of $5,181 per month is available only to individuals who consistently earn at or above the taxable maximum income and who delay claiming until age 70.