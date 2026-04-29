Social Security payout: Billionaire Warren Buffett gets retirement payment too - How big his paycheck?

Ever wondered how much social security cheque Warren Buffett, whose net worth runs into the hundreds of billions, receives? Surprisingly, he gets one based on the same formula that applies to everyone else. Not a dollar of his stock holdings, dividends or investment gains reflects in the payout that Social Security Administration (SSA) sends him every month.

That’s how democratic the system is when it comes to determining US retirement payouts.

How Social Security payout formula works? Social Security calculates your retirement benefit using your 35 highest-earning years. First, it calculates your average monthly income during those years and accordingly decides your monthly payments. If you worked for less than 35 years, the missing years are counted as zero income, which automatically pull down your benefit

Also Read | Why US Social Security payout will be delayed in May 2026?

Three things that matters for social security payments: If you wok less than 35 years, the missing years are counted as zero, which lowers your average income and accordingly reduces benefit.

There is a taxable wage limit of $184,500 and even if you earn more than that it does not increase your Social Security benefit.

Delay claiming benefits until age 70. Each year you wait after full retirement age can increase your monthly check by about 8%. How much Warren Buffett earns? As per SEC filings, Buffett paid himself a $100,000 salary from Berkshire Hathaway for over 40 years. Accordingly, his retirement payout is based on that.

According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), the highest monthly benefit for someone retiring at age 70 in 2026 is $5,181. Based on his salary history and when he chose to retire, Warren Buffett would likely receive an amount close to this limit

When are Social Security payments sent? Social Security benefits – mainly paid to recipients who are older or retired – are typically paid on Wednesdays.

If a recipient’s birthdate is between the first and 10th of the month, they are usually issued payments on the second Wednesday of the payment month, according to the Social Security Administration’s calendar. Recipients born between the 11th and 20th are paid on the third Wednesday, and those born after the 20th are paid on the fourth Wednesday.

Some beneficiaries sees income increase Owing to a major rule change last year, some Social Security beneficiaries are seeing their incomes increase. In January 2025, the Social Security Fairness Act repealed two provisions - Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and Government Pension Offset (GPO), which had reduced or eliminated benefits for over 2.9 million public servants.