Social Security payout today: Benefits jump by up to $1,000 for some recipients — who qualifies?

Owing to a major rule change last year, some Social Security beneficiaries are seeing their incomes increase. In January 2025, the Social Security Fairness Act repealed two provisions that had reduced or eliminated benefits for over 2.9 million public servants.

The law abolished the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP), which had reduced retirement benefits for workers who also received a pension from jobs where Social Security taxes were not paid. It also removed the Government Pension Offset (GPO), which had cut or ended spousal and survivor benefits for people with public pensions from non-Social Security-covered employment.

For some, Social Security benefits increased by $1,000 On average, Social Security benefits increased by $360 per month for some people. Others saw a monthly change of as much as $1,000, the Social Security Administration said.

Who benefits most from the Social Security calculation change in 2026? The change in Social Security law primarily benefits public sector workers and their families. This includes teachers, law enforcement officers, firefighters and government employees, who earned pensions outside the Social Security system. Their spouses and surviving partners are also major beneficiaries. Under the previous rules, the GPO often sharply cut or eliminated spousal and survivor benefits.

Both categories could see their monthly benefits increase and a lump-sum deposit to cover the missed back pay.

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However, not everyone has received their revised payments yet. Some cases are still under review. Experts suggest contacting Social Security offices if the expected increase has not been reflected.

Social Security payout today The third and final lot of Social Security payments for April is scheduled today.

Who gets their Social Security payment this week? As per the Social Security Administration schedule, recipients born between the 21st and the last day of their birth month (i.e., 30th or 31st) will receive their monthly payment on Wednesday, 22 April.

When are Social Security payments sent? Social Security benefits – mainly paid to recipients who are older or retired – are typically paid on Wednesdays.

If a recipient’s birthdate is between the first and 10th of the month, they are usually issued payments on the second Wednesday of the payment month, according to the Social Security Administration’s calendar. Recipients born between the 11th and 20th are paid on the third Wednesday, and those born after the 20th are paid on the fourth Wednesday.

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Social Security benefits are primarily designed for retirees and older adults. The Social Security Administration also provide support to people with limited income or resources, seniors aged 65 and above, individuals who are blind or have a qualifying disability and eligible children with disabilities.