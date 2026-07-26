Social security: Want to register on e-Shram portal? Here's how unorganised workers can sign-up, top FAQs answered

Unorganised sector workers in India can sign up for social security through the Ministry of Labour and Employment's e-Shram portal. A national database for gig, migrant and platform workers, e-Shram provides beneficiaries with Universal Account Number (UAN) on a self-declaration basis.
As on 14 July 2026, more than 31.78 crore unorganised workers are registered on e-Shram portal, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje informed the Lok Sabha this week.
Aimed as a one-stop solution for unorganised workers, the eShram portal envisions integration of different social security and welfare schemes on a single portal. As per Karandlaje, 15 schemes have so far been integrated for access to eShram cardholders.
These scheme include the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANidhi), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G), Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U), Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), among others.
Besides these schemes, the portal also links to the National Career Service (NCS) for Job Opportunities, Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) for Skill Development, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM) for Pension, and convergence portal of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).
Details of unorganised workers registered on eShram portal enrolled under various social security schemes as on 14.07.2026:
|Schemes
|Enrollments
|Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)
|15,10,06,017
|Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme (IGNDPS)
|1,68,147
|Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme (IGNWPS)
|11,75,748
|One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC)
|24,46,15,089
|Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G)
|98,40,347
|Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U)
|24,95,467
|Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY)
|2,25,52,084
|Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN)
|3,96,28,336
|Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandna Yojana (PMMVY)
|32,04,450
|Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY)
|23,967
|Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANidhi)
|32,66,698
|Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY)
|8,53,50,770
|Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G)
|6,20,45,737
Today, we take a look at how you can apply, the eligibility criteria and most frequently asked questions…
The eShram portal aims to:
Any individual satisfying following condition can register on the portal:
Who is an unorganised worker? Any worker who is a home based-worker, self-employed worker or a wage worker in the unorganised sector including a worker in the organised sector who is not a member of ESIC or EPFO or not a government employee is called an Unorganised Worker.
Where can I access e-Shram services? e-Shram services can be accessed through e-Shram portal here — http://www.eshram.gov.in. From there, you can register for an account, apply for benefits, update your information, and avail various services offered under the e-Shram initiative.
An unorganised worker may also register through assisted approach by visiting nearest Common Service Centre (CSC).
What is the benefit for unorganised workers registering on e-Shram? At present there is no financial benefit. The portal is a centralised database of unorganised workers seeded with Aadhaar, developed by the central government. It is envisaged that this portal will be used to facilitate delivery of various social security benefits to unorganised workers. In emergency and national pandemic like situations, this database may be utilised to provide necessary assistance to the eligible unorganised workers.
Is there any fee or charge to register on the e-Shram portal? Registration on e-Shram portal is free. Workers are not required to pay any charges to any registering entity.
Does the e-Shram card have validity period? No. The e-Shram card never expires and there is no last date for registration.
This can typically be done through the following steps:
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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