Social security: Want to register on e-Shram portal? Here's how unorganised workers can sign-up, top FAQs answered

Unorganised sector workers in India can sign up for social security through the Ministry of Labour and Employment's e-Shram portal. A national database for gig, migrant and platform workers, e-Shram provides beneficiaries with Universal Account Number (UAN) on a self-declaration basis.

As on 14 July 2026, more than 31.78 crore unorganised workers are registered on e-Shram portal, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje informed the Lok Sabha this week.

What is the e-Shram portal? Aimed as a one-stop solution for unorganised workers, the eShram portal envisions integration of different social security and welfare schemes on a single portal. As per Karandlaje, 15 schemes have so far been integrated for access to eShram cardholders.

These scheme include the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANidhi), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G), Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U), Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), among others.

Besides these schemes, the portal also links to the National Career Service (NCS) for Job Opportunities, Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) for Skill Development, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM) for Pension, and convergence portal of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Details of unorganised workers registered on eShram portal enrolled under various social security schemes as on 14.07.2026:

Schemes Enrollments Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) 15,10,06,017 Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme (IGNDPS) 1,68,147 Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme (IGNWPS) 11,75,748 One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) 24,46,15,089 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) 98,40,347 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) 24,95,467 Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) 2,25,52,084 Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) 3,96,28,336 Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandna Yojana (PMMVY) 32,04,450 Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) 23,967 Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANidhi) 32,66,698 Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) 8,53,50,770 Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) 6,20,45,737

Today, we take a look at how you can apply, the eligibility criteria and most frequently asked questions…

e-Shram Portal: What are the objectives? The eShram portal aims to:

Improve the implementation efficiency of the social security services for the unorganised workers.

Integrate Social Security Schemes meant for UWs being administered by MoLE and subsequently those run by other ministries as well.

Share information in respect of registered unorganised workers with various stakeholders such as Ministries/ Departments/ Boards/ Agencies/ Organisations of the Central & State Governments through APIs for delivery of various social security and welfare schemes being administered by them.

Improve portability of social security and welfare benefits to the migrant and construction workers.

Provide a comprehensive database to Central and State Governments for tackling any National Crises like COVID-19 in future. Eligibility: Who can register on eShram portal? Any individual satisfying following condition can register on the portal:

An unorganised worker (UW) between 16-59 years.

Not a member of EPFO/ESIC or NPS (Govt. funded)

You must have an Aadhaar card, Aadhaar-linked mobile number, and savings bank account with IFSC code.

There is no income criteria, but the worker should not be an income tax payee. e-Shram and its purpose: Top FAQs answered Who is an unorganised worker? Any worker who is a home based-worker, self-employed worker or a wage worker in the unorganised sector including a worker in the organised sector who is not a member of ESIC or EPFO or not a government employee is called an Unorganised Worker.

Where can I access e-Shram services? e-Shram services can be accessed through e-Shram portal here — http://www.eshram.gov.in. From there, you can register for an account, apply for benefits, update your information, and avail various services offered under the e-Shram initiative.

An unorganised worker may also register through assisted approach by visiting nearest Common Service Centre (CSC).

What is the benefit for unorganised workers registering on e-Shram? At present there is no financial benefit. The portal is a centralised database of unorganised workers seeded with Aadhaar, developed by the central government. It is envisaged that this portal will be used to facilitate delivery of various social security benefits to unorganised workers. In emergency and national pandemic like situations, this database may be utilised to provide necessary assistance to the eligible unorganised workers.

Is there any fee or charge to register on the e-Shram portal? Registration on e-Shram portal is free. Workers are not required to pay any charges to any registering entity.

Does the e-Shram card have validity period? No. The e-Shram card never expires and there is no last date for registration.

How to update information on e-Shram? This can typically be done through the following steps: