Social Security: SSA retirement benefit checks due this week on 8 July — See who is eligible, amount and full schedule

SSA retirement benefit July checks: The first wave of Social Security distribution in the United States for the month of July is set to begin this week on 8 July, as per the US Social Security Administration’s (SSA) payment calendar.

The retirement benefit checks are typically issued on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays each month to older and retired beneficiaries.

What is the eligibility for SSA checks on 8 July? According to the SSA schedule, recipients born between the 1st and 10th of the month are due to receive their payment checks on 8 July (Wednesday).

As per the pre-determined SSA payment schedule, beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th of any month usually receive their benefits on the second Wednesday of that month. While those born between the 11th and 20th are paid on the third Wednesday, and recipients born after the 20th are paid on the fourth Wednesday.

SSA benefit checks — July payment schedule The first payment of this month is on 8 June. Accordingly, the second and third payments of the month are on 15 and 22 June, respectively.

8 July: Birthdate between 1st and 10th of the month.

15 July: Birthdate between 11th and 20th of the month.

22 July: Those born between 21st to 31st of the month. What is the eligibility for social security benefits? Social Security benefits are designed to provide financial support for older adults (seniors above 65 years of age), retirees, children and individuals with disabilities, and those with limited income or resources.

Notably, the program will likely to face a shortfall by 2032 and beneficiaries could see as much as 28% cuts in monthly benefits if Congress does not act, according to a report by USA Today.

How much is the social security payment checks? Social Security checks typically ranged from $1,500 to $4,000 based on lifetime earnings. However, there was a major rule change last year. The Social Security Fairness Act repealed two provisions — Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and Government Pension Offset (GPO) — which had reduced or eliminated benefits for over 2.9 million public servants.

As a result, some beneficiaries have seen an average increase of $360 per month in their Social Security payouts. Others saw a monthly change of as much as $1,000, as per the SSA.

Overall, the maximum monthly Social Security benefit varies significantly depending on retirement age. The highest possible benefit of $5,181 per month is available only to individuals who consistently earn at or above the taxable maximum income and who delay claiming until age 70.

For 2026, those who retired at 62 have a maximum benefit of $2,969, while those who wait until full retirement age (67) have a maximum benefit of $4,152, and those who retire at 70 have a maximum benefit of $5,181, as per the SSA.

When do other social security beneficiaries get paid? Notably, benefit checks for those who received Social Security before May 1997 is distributed on the third day of the month, unless the date is a holiday or the weekend. This was paid of 2 July (Thursday) for this month.

Further, recipients of both the Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) are issued their check on the third day of the month and their SSI payment on the first day of the month, the USA Today report added.

Dates for SSI payments in 2026: