Social Security SSI August payment arrives early: Why August payments arrived early and who is eligible

If you’re expecting a Supplemental Security Income payment in August, don’t be surprised if it shows up early. Here’s what to know about the early payment, who qualifies for SSI, and when Social Security benefits will come.

What is the difference between Social Security and Supplemental Security Income? Although both programs are administered by the Social Security Administration, they serve different groups of people with separate funding mechanisms.

Social Security is based on your work history and the payroll taxes you've paid into the system. While Supplemental Security Income is based on your needs.

Who is eligible for Supplemental Security Income? To be eligible for Supplemental Security Income (SSI), an individual must be age 65 or older, blind, or have a disability, and must also meet strict limits on income, resources, and U.S. residency.

When will the beneficiaries receive SSI? Social Security recipients may notice a change in the payment schedule this month. Since August 1 falls on a Saturday, the Social Security Administration advanced August Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments to Friday, July 31. While beneficiaries received their money earlier than usual, the payment is simply a schedule adjustment—not an additional benefit or an increase in the monthly amount.

When are Social Security payments sent? Social Security benefits – mainly paid to recipients who are older or retired – are typically paid on Wednesdays.

If a recipient’s birthdate is between the first and 10th of the month, they are usually issued payments on the second Wednesday of the payment month, according to the Social Security Administration’s calendar. Recipients born between the 11th and 20th are paid on the third Wednesday, and those born after the 20th are paid on the fourth Wednesday.

How Social Security payout formula works Social Security calculates your retirement benefit using your 35 highest-earning years. First, it calculates your average monthly income over those years, then determines your monthly payments. If you worked for less than 35 years, the missing years are counted as zero income, which automatically pulls down your benefit

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The maximum monthly Social Security benefit varies significantly depending on retirement age. The highest possible benefit of $5,181 per month is available only to individuals who consistently earn at or above the taxable maximum income and who delay claiming until age 70.