Soft inquiry vs hard inquiry: key differences and credit score impact

When lending institutions review your credit report, they initiate what is known as a credit inquiry. This is basically a background check of the personal loan applicant. These inquiries are categorised as soft and hard inquiries.

It becomes vital for borrowers to clearly understand the fundamentals of these inquiries and the main differences between them. These aspects are briefly explained below:

Key difference between soft and hard inquiries

Aspect Soft inquiry Hard inquiry Trigger Background checks, pre-approved offers, and self-checks invite soft inquiries Loan, credit cards, and mortgage applications invite hard inquiries Impact on credit score No negative impact on credit score Can temporarily lower credit score Visibility Visible only to the borrower/ loan applicant Visible to both the borrower/ loan applicant and lenders Borrowing Harmless, signal no credit risk Multiple inquiries signal credit risk Frequency concern No limitation Too many in a short span reduces approvals

Note: The differences discussed above are illustrative, and they may vary depending on the specific lender policies and credit bureau practices.

Why it matters Soft inquiries are simply routine checks that occur when one reviews their credit report, when lending institutions extend pre-approved offers, or when employers perform background verifications. They are completely harmless and have no bearing on credit scores or overall credit profiles.

Hard inquiries, however, are a little different and more complicated. They are triggered when one applies for a personal loan, credit card, mortgage or home loan. As lending institutions analyse one’s repayment potential. Multiple hard inquiries in a short span simply means that the individual borrower is credit hungry and is aiming to secure new credit lines in haste.

Chintan Panchmatiya, founder of SwitchMyLoan, explains: "Soft and hard inquiries may sound similar, but their impact is very different. While soft checks don’t affect your credit score, multiple hard inquiries in a short span can reduce approval chances and signal credit risk."

That is why understanding this fundamental difference between the two kinds of inquiries is essential for borrowers who tend to apply for multiple products simultaneously.

Aryan Makwana, co-founder of Fintifi, adds further clarity: “Understanding inquiries is crucial for borrowers. Hard inquiries from frequent loan or credit card applications can hurt your score, whereas soft inquiries are harmless. Borrowers should stress on increasing awareness to make credit-friendly financial decisions”

Hence, by internalising these distinctions, aspiring borrowers can time their personal loan or credit applications more efficiently and strategically. This can also go a long way in helping individuals guard their credit scores and protect their credit profiles.

