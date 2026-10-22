Sold a property at a loss? Can you offset it against gains from shares or mutual funds? What tax experts suggest to do

Selling a property at a loss can be financially disappointing, particularly when the purchase price was significantly higher than the amount received. However, under income tax rules, such losses may help reduce the tax liability on capital gains earned from other investments, including shares and mutual funds.

The Income-tax Act allows taxpayers to adjust certain capital losses against capital gains from other assets. However, the benefit depends on how long the property was held, whether the loss qualifies as short-term or long-term, and the nature of the gains against which it is adjusted.

According to CA Chandni Anandan, Tax Expert at ClearTax, a property loss can be adjusted against capital gains from shares and mutual funds, but the rules differ for short-term and long-term losses.

Can you offset property losses against gains from shares and mutual funds? The first factor to consider is how long the property was held before being sold. For immovable property, a holding period of more than 24 months generally qualifies it as a long-term capital asset. Property held for 24 months or less is treated as a short-term capital asset.

Anandan explained that a short-term capital loss from property can be adjusted against both short-term and long-term capital gains from shares, equity mutual funds or debt mutual funds in the same financial year.

However, the rules are more restrictive for long-term capital losses.

"A long-term capital loss from property can be set off only against long-term capital gains from shares, equity mutual funds or debt mutual funds in the same year, and cannot be set off against short-term capital gains," Anandan said.

For example, suppose an individual purchased a property for ₹60 lakh and sold it for ₹55 lakh after holding it for 18 months. Assuming no other adjustments, the transaction results in a short-term capital loss of ₹5 lakh.

If the same individual earned ₹3 lakh in short-term capital gains from shares and ₹4 lakh in long-term capital gains from equity mutual funds, the ₹5 lakh property loss could be adjusted against these gains, subject to the applicable tax provisions.

This would leave ₹2 lakh in net capital gains before considering other applicable exemptions and deductions.

The treatment would differ if the property had been held for more than 24 months.

What happens if you sell a property after two years at a loss? A property held for more than 24 months generally qualifies as a long-term capital asset. Any eligible capital loss arising from its sale is therefore classified as a long-term capital loss.

According to Anandan, such a loss can be adjusted against long-term capital gains from listed equity shares or equity mutual funds, provided the gains are taxable under the head 'Capital Gains'.

Consider an individual who incurs a ₹6 lakh long-term capital loss from selling a residential property.

During the same financial year, the individual earns ₹4 lakh in long-term capital gains from equity mutual funds and ₹3 lakh in short-term capital gains from listed shares.

In this situation, the ₹6 lakh property loss can be adjusted against the ₹4 lakh long-term capital gains from mutual funds. The remaining ₹2 lakh loss cannot be adjusted against the ₹3 lakh short-term gains from shares.

Instead, the unadjusted long-term capital loss may be carried forward, subject to the prescribed conditions.

Anandan clarified that the set-off is restricted to capital gains. A long-term capital loss cannot be used to reduce salary income, interest income or other income outside the capital gains category.

Can you carry forward an unadjusted property loss for eight years? Taxpayers who cannot fully adjust their property losses in the year of sale may still be able to claim the benefit in subsequent years.

Anandan explained that both short-term and long-term capital losses can be carried forward for up to eight assessment years immediately following the assessment year relevant to the financial year in which the loss was incurred.

However, there is an important condition.

"The return of income for the year in which the loss was incurred must be filed on or before the due date under Section 139(1) of the Income Tax Act, 1961," Anandan said.

This means taxpayers generally need to file their income tax returns within the prescribed deadline to preserve their right to carry forward capital losses.

The loss also retains its original classification in subsequent years. A short-term capital loss can be adjusted against either short-term or long-term capital gains, while a long-term capital loss can only be adjusted against long-term capital gains.

What if you sell your property below its stamp duty value? Another important consideration is the property's stamp duty valuation, which can affect the amount of capital loss eligible for adjustment.

Under Section 50C of the Income-tax Act, if the stamp duty value exceeds the actual sale consideration beyond the permitted tolerance limit, generally 10%, the stamp duty value may be treated as the sale consideration for calculating capital gains.

Anandan explained that this provision can reduce or eliminate the capital loss claimed by a taxpayer. In some situations, it could even turn an apparent loss into a taxable capital gain. For example, suppose a property was purchased for ₹60 lakh and subsequently sold for ₹55 lakh, but its stamp duty value at the time of sale was ₹65 lakh.

Although the seller received only ₹55 lakh, Section 50C could require the capital gains calculation to use ₹65 lakh as the deemed sale consideration, subject to the applicable provisions.

This could materially change the tax calculation.

Anandan said taxpayers can dispute the stamp duty valuation before the assessing officer, who may refer the matter to a valuation officer to determine the property's fair market value.

What should taxpayers keep in mind? The ability to offset property losses against gains from shares and mutual funds depends on the classification of the loss, the nature of the gains and the applicable tax computation rules.

Taxpayers should also account for acquisition costs, eligible expenses, applicable capital gains provisions and stamp duty valuation before determining the actual loss available for set-off.