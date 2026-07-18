Sold a property in FY 2025-26? Why paying the flat 12.5% LTCG tax without indexation could save you more

Many homeowners assume that claiming indexation automatically reduces their tax bill when selling a property. After all, indexation adjusts the purchase cost for inflation, lowering the taxable capital gains.
However, a simple example shared by Dev Patel, Financial Advisor at 1 Finance, suggests that this may not always be the most tax-efficient option.
In a post on X, Patel explained that for properties purchased before 23 July 2024 and sold during FY 2025-26 (Assessment Year 2026-27), the tax law allows eligible resident individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) to compute long-term capital gains tax in two ways—20% with indexation or 12.5% without indexation.
To explain the difference, Patel used the example of a property bought in FY 2017-18 for ₹10 lakh and sold in FY 2025-26 for ₹28 lakh.
With indexation, the purchase price is adjusted using the Cost Inflation Index (CII) from 272 to 376, increasing the cost of acquisition to ₹13.82 lakh. This reduces the capital gain to ₹14.18 lakh, resulting in a tax liability of ₹2.83 lakh.
Without indexation, the taxable gain remains ₹18 lakh, but the flat LTCG tax rate of 12.5% brings the tax liability down to ₹2.25 lakh.
As Patel noted, “The worse option is ₹58,529 cheaper.”
|Particulars
|With Indexation (20% Tax)
|Without Indexation (12.5% Tax)
|Year of purchase
|FY 2017-18
|FY 2017-18
|Purchase price
|₹10,00,000
|₹10,00,000
|Year of sale
|FY 2025-26
|FY 2025-26
|Sale price
|₹28,00,000
|₹28,00,000
|Adjusted cost of acquisition
|₹13,82,353
|₹10,00,000
|Long-term capital gain
|₹14,17,647
|₹18,00,000
|Tax payable
|₹2,83,529
|₹2,25,000
He explained, “Indexation only rescues you when your property barely beat inflation. The CII rose 38% over those eight years, roughly 4% a year. Your flat nearly tripled. Once your gain runs that far ahead of inflation, the rate cut does more for you than the cost adjustment ever could.”
In other words, if a property's value has appreciated significantly over the holding period, the benefit of paying tax at 12.5% can outweigh the reduction in gains achieved through indexation.
Patel added that “for that purchase year, break-even sits near ₹20.2 lakh. If you sell below it, then indexation is a better option and vice versa.”
The indexation benefit is available only for resident individuals and HUFs selling land or buildings acquired before 23 July 2024.
He further pointed out that properties acquired on or after 23 July 2024 are taxed only at the flat 12.5% rate.
|Particulars
|STCG tax
|LTCG tax
|Holding period
|24 months or less
|More than 24 months
|For properties purchased before 23 July 2024
|Individual's income tax slab
|Lower of 20% with indexation or 12.5% without indexation (available to resident individuals and HUFs)
|For properties purchased on or after 23 July 2024
|Individual's income tax slab
|12.5% flat rate without indexation
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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