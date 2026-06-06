Sold a residential property? Here's how you can save tax on capital gains

Long-term capital gains from property sales are eligible for tax exemptions if reinvested in another residential property within specified time frames. Here's how to park your capital gains in the meantime and claim exemption.

Eshita Gain
Updated6 Jun 2026, 07:13 PM IST
Sold a residential property? Here's how you can save tax on capital gains
Sold a residential property? Here's how you can save tax on capital gains

Selling a property can result in a significant tax liability if the transaction generates capital gains. However, the income tax law provides certain options through which taxpayers can defer this tax burden or avoid it altogether, provided they meet specified conditions.

One such income tax provision allows taxpayers to claim an exemption from long-term capital gains arising from the sale of a residential house property, but it's only applicable if such gains are reinvested in another residential property. Understanding these provisions can help property sellers plan their finances efficiently and make informed decisions after a sale.

How tax exemption on capital gains from sale of residential property works?

Under Section 54 of the Income Tax Act, a taxpayer can avoid paying taxes on proceeds from a residential property sale if they reinvest the gains in another residential house. To qualify, the taxpayer must purchase a new property within 1 year before or 2 years after the sale, or construct a new house within 3 years from the date of sale. In cases involving compulsory acquisition, the time limit is calculated from the date of receipt of compensation.

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However, the maximum allowed exemption limit is capped at 10 crore, as per the income tax rules. This exemption can be claimed by individuals and hindu undivided families (HUFs) only. Taxpayers from both old and new tax regime can claim this benefit. Firms, LLPs, companies, or other such entities cannot claim this exemption.

AspectDetails
Who can claim this exemptionIndividuals and HUFs only
Exemption limit 10 crore
Applicable tax regimeBoth old and new tax regime
Capital gains typeOnly long-term capital gains from the sale of a residential property

Individuals must also note that this provision is applicable only to long-term capital gains, meaning the property must have been held by the homeowner for more than 2 years before being sold.

Once you sell the property, you can move the proceeds from the transaction to a capital gains account scheme. Doing so allows taxpayers to claim exemptions on LTCG for an extended period of time while following tax compliance.

What is capital gains account scheme?

The capital gains account scheme (CGAS) was introduced by the central government in 1988 to help taxpayers preserve their eligibility for capital gains tax exemptions when they are unable to immediately reinvest the proceeds from a property sale. Since the timelines prescribed for claiming exemptions often extend beyond the due date for filing income tax returns, taxpayers can deposit the unutilised capital gains in a designated CGAS.

Such deposits are treated as a valid substitute for reinvestment until the funds are used for the specified purpose, allowing taxpayers to continue claiming the available tax benefits. Taxpayers of any legal status can benefit from this scheme, including individuals, HUFs, companies, trusts, and any other person eligible for capital gains exemption.

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Investing the gains in this account is treated the same as direct reinvestment for exemption purposes. However, short-term capital gains are not eligible for the capital gains account scheme (CGAS), as exemptions under Sections 54 to 54GB apply only to long-term capital gains.

CCAS is helpful especially for construction of property as it takes longer duration and hence the investment cannot be made in one go. This scheme provides you with some additional time, while ensuring compliance with the income tax law as well as convenience

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

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