Sold house, land, shares or mutual funds? Know 9 reinvestment options to claim capital gains tax exemption

Selling a house, land, shares, mutual funds, or another capital asset can result in capital gains tax. However, the Income-tax Act provides certain exemptions where the capital gains or sale proceeds can be reinvested in specified assets within prescribed timelines.
There are nine key capital gains exemptions under Sections 54 to 54GB, but the rules differ depending on the asset sold and the asset in which the money is reinvested.
This exemption is available to individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) when a property is sold after 24 months. The new house must be purchased within one year before or two years after the sale, or constructed within three years.
The exemption is limited to the amount of actual capital gains, the amount invested, or ₹10 crore. A one-time option is also available to invest in two houses where the capital gain does not exceed ₹2 crore.
Individuals and HUFs can claim this exemption if the original land was used for agricultural purposes for at least two years before its sale by the taxpayer, their parents, or the HUF. The new agricultural land must be purchased within two years after the transfer.
The new land or building must be purchased or constructed within three years after the compulsory acquisition.
The investment has to be made within six months of the transfer. The exemption is capped at ₹50 lakh and is subject to the applicable five-year holding conditions.
The investment must generally be made within six months. The exemption is capped at ₹50 lakh.
Unlike Section 54, this provision is linked to the net sale consideration, not simply the capital gain. The eligible investment is subject to a ₹10 crore ceiling, and the exemption is calculated in proportion to the amount invested in the new house.
The new house must be purchased within one year before or two years after the transfer, or constructed within three years.
The exemption does not apply if the taxpayer already owns more than one residential house on the date of transfer, apart from the new house covered by the provision.
The capital gain must be used for specified purposes within one year before or three years after the transfer.
The reinvestment must generally take place within the same one-year-before or three-year-after window prescribed under the section.
This exemption is available to individuals and HUFs, subject to conditions on the type of company or start-up, the taxpayer’s shareholding, and the use of the investment for new assets.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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